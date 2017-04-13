More Politics News

April 13, 2017 5:37 AM

UN slams Turkey for violating rights to work and education

The Associated Press
BASEL, Switzerland

A panel of United Nations human rights experts has condemned Turkey for violating the right to work and education through blanket dismissals of civil servants and school teachers under a state of emergency.

The experts on Thursday slammed Turkey's dismissal of up to 134,000 public servants — including thousands of teachers — without due process or compensation, on the basis of alleged links with banned organizations.

They said Turkey targeted the right of education by closing some 1,000 schools by emergency decree, as part of measures introduced after a failed coup attempt in July.

The experts also noted that the closure of 200 media outlets had undermined the possibility of informed debate ahead of a referendum on whether to dramatically increase the powers of the presidency. Turkish citizens vote Sunday.

