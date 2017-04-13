More Politics News

April 13, 2017 3:29 AM

Trump, Xi converge on currency, Syria as US-China ties warm

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON and MARTIN CRUTSINGER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he won't label China a currency manipulator and has voiced confidence Chinese President Xi Jinping will help him deal with North Korea's mounting threat.

Another result of the diplomatic wrangling: a surprising Chinese abstention on a U.N. resolution condemning a Syrian chemical weapons attack.

Trump is hailing the rapport he developed with Xi during last week's Florida summit, which seems to have yielded an immediate easing of tensions.

He says he thinks Xi "wants to help us with North Korea," Trump said of Xi, crediting China with taking a "big step" by turning back boats of coal that North Korea sells to its northern neighbor. North Korea conducts some 90 percent of its trade with China.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Tillerson says there's a 0:36

Tillerson says there's a "low level of trust" with Russia

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails 2:09

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos