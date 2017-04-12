More Politics News

April 12, 2017 6:47 PM

Husband of Arizona legislator accused of assaulting his wife

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Authorities say the husband of Arizona House Minority Leader Rep. Rebecca Rios has been arrested for allegedly assaulting her.

Phoenix police say 47-year-old Vandon Jenerette is facing misdemeanor charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment and preventing cellphone use during an emergency.

It was unclear Wednesday if Jenerette has a lawyer yet.

Officers responded to reports of a family fight at a residence about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Rios told officers that her husband refused to let her leave the home.

They also reported seeing injuries that were consistent with Rios' report of assault.

Rios, a Democrat, was elected in 2014 to represent state District 27 which covers Guadalupe and parts of Laveen, south Phoenix and central Phoenix.

