The Latest: Missouri plan for Capitol security money falters

The Latest on work Wednesday on a proposed Missouri state budget for the fiscal year beginning in July (all times local):
4:20 p.m.
Missouri legislative budgeters don't want to pay more for new security measures installed this year at the state Capitol.
The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday sided with a House plan to deny $750,000 in funding that Gov. Eric Greitens requested for security next fiscal year.
The move comes after X-ray machines and metal detectors were put in place in January at the Capitol.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Brown says the Office of Administration can absorb costs for maintenance of that equipment without more money.
Instead of providing extra funding for those expenses, lawmakers so far have agreed on hiring five more Capitol Police officers.
___
3:45 p.m.
Missouri House and Senate budgeters want to spend $100,000 on the state's Amber Alert system.
The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday locked in a House plan to replace and expand the alert system for missing children.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Brown says the company providing the program went bankrupt, so the state needs to pay for another system.
Money budgeted for next fiscal year also would cover an expansion of the program.
Bills pending in the Legislature would call for another alert for people accused of killing or seriously injuring law enforcement officers.
