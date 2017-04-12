Political leaders seek solutions in Cairo housing relocation

Illinois political leaders have asked federal housing authorities to find adequate and safe housing for 185 families ordered to relocate from two public housing developments in southern Illinois.
The Southern Illinoisan (http://bit.ly/2p70oBj ) reports the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development plans to move residents of the Alexander County Housing Authority properties in May due to concerns such as poor heating and mold.
Federal housing officials said there was no plan to provide new housing and that residents would be given vouchers and have their moving expenses paid.
Democratic U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth sent a letter to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, urging for a solution.
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost says he will continue to work with Mayor Tyrone Coleman and other local officials to provide housing and sustain the city.
Comments