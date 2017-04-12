Colorado lawmakers kill bill on energy drilling near schools

A Colorado Senate committee has defeated a proposal to extend the required distance between schools and oil and gas wells.
For safety reasons, Colorado currently mandates that drilling operations be located at least 1,000 feet (300 meters) from school and other high-density buildings.
The bill would have extended that so-called setback to the property lines of a school or a child care center, instead of the building itself.
The Senate Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Energy Committee voted 6-5 Wednesday to kill the bill, with all six Republicans on the panel voting against.
The vote came as residents in the northern Colorado city of Greeley sued regulators over a drilling operation near a middle school.
