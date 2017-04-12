More Politics News

April 12, 2017 2:14 PM

US budget deficit hits $176.2 billion in March

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

The federal government ran a budget deficit in March that was sharply higher than a year ago because of special factors. Through the first half of this budget year, the deficit is running 14.7 percent higher than the same period a year ago.

The Treasury Department says the deficit in March totaled $176.2 billion, compared to $108 billion in March of last year. A big part of that increase reflected $42 billion in April benefit payments that were shifted into March because April 1 fell on a Saturday this year.

Through the first six months of this budget year, the deficit totals $526.9 billion, up 14.7 percent from last year's six-month total of $459.4 billion.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails 2:09

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails
Democrats don't shy away from swear words 0:40

Democrats don't shy away from swear words

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos