2 Santa Fe elementary schools face closure amid budget woes

Santa Fe Public Schools is considering closing two elementary schools to prepare for a possible budget shortfall totaling as much as $9 million.
Superintendent Veronica Garcia sent home letters to families of students Tuesday announcing the possible closure of Nava and E.J. Martinez elementary schools as early as this fall.
Garcia says the decision is based on decreased funding estimated between $4 million and $9 million.
She put part of the blame for the district's financial situation on the state's fiscal problems.
School board officials are also considering consolidating three alternative high school programs into a repurposed Nava campus to reduce costs.
The board has asked for a financial and academic impact study of the proposals.
Garcia says a decision on the school closures could come in May.
