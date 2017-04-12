More Politics News

April 12, 2017 12:32 PM

Missouri House strikes down proposed gas tax hike

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The Missouri House has defeated a proposal to raise gas taxes by nearly 6 cents per gallon to fund improvements to thousands of miles of state highways and hundreds of bridges.

Legislators struck down the proposal 51-103 on Wednesday. It would've increased the tax to help mitigate the effects of aging roadway infrastructure throughout the state.

Missouri has the seventh largest road system in the country but ranks 47th in revenue per mile. Lawmakers have long floated proposals to generate more revenue for roads and bridges, but so far none have stuck.

The proposed fuel tax increase was an amendment to a bill that taxes propane used for vehicles. That bill was given initial approval Wednesday and requires one more vote in the House before it moves to the Senate.

