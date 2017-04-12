Police pull new body cams from service due to overheating

A police department in Virginia has stopped using dozens of new body cameras issued to officers last week due to overheating concerns.
Local news outlets report that Chesterfield County police say they've pulled about 50 of the devices from service after cables between the camera and its controller overheated on several units.
Officials say they noticed the problem on Friday during training.
Police spokesman Capt. G.L. Netherland says his department isn't sure how many cameras are affected so they've stopped issuing them for the time being.
Chesterfield police entered into a contract last year with Axon for 450 cameras.
Netherland says his agency is working with Axon to figure out a solution.
Axon spokesman Steve Tuttle says in a statement that the company is investigating the issue.
