Former Rio mayor probed in Olympic-linked corruption scandal

Former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, the moving force behind organizing last year's Olympics, is being investigated for accepting at least 15 million reals ($5 million) in payments to facilitate construction projects tied to the games.
Paes is one of dozens of top politicians implicated in a sweeping judicial corruption investigation in which construction giant Odebrecht paid bribes to help win contracts.
Paes' name appears in documents published Tuesday by Brazil's top court, and could stand trial if the country's attorney general decides to prosecute.
Obebrecht was involved in building many Olympic-related projects, including several arenas at the Olympic Park, a subway-line extension, and the renovation of Rio's port area.
Paes left office on Jan. 1 after eight years in office. He is referred to in the Odebrecht documents as "The Little Nervous One." He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
