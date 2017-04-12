More Politics News

April 12, 2017 10:28 AM

1,470 economists send Trump a letter to support immigrants

By JOSH BOAK AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

Almost 1,500 economists have addressed a letter to President Donald Trump and top congressional leaders stressing the importance of immigrants for economic growth.

The letter sent Wednesday notes that immigrants start businesses, are clustered in math, science and engineering and can offset any economic drag from baby boomer retirements.

It notes that "the benefits that immigration brings to society far outweigh their costs, and smart immigration policy could better maximize the benefits of immigration while reducing the costs."

Six Nobel laureates were among the 1,470 economists who signed the letter.

The signees come from across the political spectrum, including Austan Goolsbee, an economic adviser to former President Barack Obama, and Glenn Hubbard, who worked for former President George W. Bush.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails 2:09

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails
Democrats don't shy away from swear words 0:40

Democrats don't shy away from swear words

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos