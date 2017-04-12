More Politics News

April 12, 2017 10:09 AM

Massachusetts man at the ready to offer his 2-cents worth

The Associated Press
LYNN, Mass.

A Massachusetts man has a ready answer when asked for his 2-cents worth: He presents a check he got from the government.

Bruce Rideout, of Lynn, tells The Daily Item (http://bit.ly/2o6b1Ri ) he got the 2-cent check from the U.S. Treasury Department a couple of days ago and has been carrying it around and showing his friends ever since.

He's not sure why he got the check, and doesn't plan on asking.

The 79-year-old Air Force veteran and Lynn Water and Sewer Commission retiree had already received his income tax refund and his monthly pension.

He's not going to cash the check. He has already visited a store to have a custom frame made. The cost? More than $82.

