Czechs to boost security over Easter after attacks in Europe

Czech authorities are boosting security measures over the Easter and Passover holidays following a series of recent terror attacks in Europe.
Interior Minister Milan Chovanec says 500 police officers will be deployed in the capital city of Prague and elsewhere as a precaution. He says authorities do not have any information suggesting an imminent threat.
Chovanec said Wednesday that armed officers will maintain a presence at Easter markets, churches and other places where there are a lot of people.
The country's police chief, Tomas Tuhy, says officials also plan to increase security at Prague's international airport and the Prague Castle, the seat of the Czech Republic's presidency and one of the city's major tourist attractions.
