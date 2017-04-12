Virus shuts down computer system at upstate NY hospital

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the possible hacking of the computer system at one of the largest hospitals in upstate New York.
Officials at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo say the hospital's computer system was taken down Sunday after a virus was detected. Hospital officials say the information and technology department "immediately commenced a thorough assessment and analysis of the situation. "
The officials say all facility operations are continuing and haven't been interrupted, although the medical staff was forced to use paper forms to conduct business, access to medical records was on hold and the email system was down.
ECMC has been in contact with the state police and the FBI about the matter.
It couldn't be learned from hospital officials if computers were still down Wednesday morning. The 550-bed hospital's website is down.
Comments