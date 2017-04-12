More Politics News

April 12, 2017 8:43 AM

Indictment unsealed in fatal beating of elderly man

The Associated Press
ANOKA, Minn.

A grand jury in Anoka County has issued a first-degree murder charge in the fatal beating of a 95-year-old man.

Isaiah Montrell Thomas is accused of killing Albert John Loehlein, of Anoka, last November and pawning some of his property. The 27-year-old Thomas had previously been charged with second-degree murder. The St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2ossBSe ) says the grand jury indictment was unsealed Tuesday.

Authorities say fingerprints in the victim's blood-spattered bedroom and a clock recovered from a Maplewood pawnshop led investigators to Thomas. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says Loehlein suffered multiple blows to the head, face and neck.

Comments

