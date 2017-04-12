Oklahoma congressman scraps town hall over 'safety concerns'

A Republican congressman in Oklahoma canceled one of several planned town halls in his district, saying he couldn't reach an agreement with the venue on safety protocols.
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin planned a stop Tuesday night at a high school in Tahlequah, about 145 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. But the three-term congressman canceled the event shortly before the start, citing "safety concerns."
In a statement, Mullin mentioned "an escalation of protesters" at recent town halls throughout the country and said he needs to provide a safe environment for all attendees. Mullin has planned 26 town halls in his district during Congress' recess.
The Tahlequah Daily Press reported the cancellation announcement was met with boos from many attendees who'd had already gathered at the school for the event.
Comments