More Politics News

April 12, 2017 6:52 AM

Nigerian accused in Missouri of role in tax refund scheme

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

A Nigerian national residing in Guatemala is accused in a St. Louis federal indictment of playing a role in the theft of $734,000 in undeserved tax refunds by using stolen identities.

Federal grand jurors accused 38-year-old Olusola Luke of conspiracy and theft of U.S. government funds in connection with the alleged scheme between 2013 and 2015.

The indictment alleges that Luke and co-conspirators used stolen identities of dozens of people to get hundreds of thousands of dollars through false tax returns.

Luke was arrested last Thursday by U.S. marshals at Washington Dulles International Airport. Luke on Tuesday waived a detention hearing in Virginia and agreed to be returned to St. Louis for prosecution.

Online court records do not show whether Luke has a Missouri attorney.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails 2:09

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails
Democrats don't shy away from swear words 0:40

Democrats don't shy away from swear words

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos