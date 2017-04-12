More Politics News

April 12, 2017 4:50 AM

Yemen president's forces attack, 38 killed in heavy fighting

By AHMED AL-HAJ Associated Press
SANAA, Yemen

Yemeni security and military officials say forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognized president have launched an attack on Shiite rebels around the southeastern port city of Mocha, unleashing heavy fighting that has killed some 38 fighters from both sides.

They said Wednesday that the fighting began a day earlier and was supported by the Saudi-led coalition opposing the rebels, known as Houthis. The military officials say troops loyal to President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi aim to take the area's key port at Hodeida, further north.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief journalists.

The Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the rebels two years ago that has failed to drive them from the capital and other territory they control.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails 2:09

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails
Democrats don't shy away from swear words 0:40

Democrats don't shy away from swear words

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos