More Politics News

April 12, 2017 3:55 AM

US show of force to North Korea also could show US weakness

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Trump administration has upped the stakes in the slow-burning confrontation with North Korea, deploying an aircraft carrier to the region this week.

But If the North proceeds with a ballistic missile or nuclear test and the U.S. does nothing in response, America's deterrence will appear diminished.

The USS Carl Vinson is steaming to waters off the Korean Peninsula as anticipation mounts that Kim Jong Un will stage another weapons test around Saturday's anniversary of the birth of the nation's founder. Another potential date: an April 25 celebration of its armed forces.

Tensions are high on the peninsula as the U.S. and South Korea conduct war games, and Pyongyang frequently conducts ballistic missile test launches. Washington's ultimate concern is the North's developing ability to threaten America with a nuclear weapon.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails 2:09

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails
Democrats don't shy away from swear words 0:40

Democrats don't shy away from swear words

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos