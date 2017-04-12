More Politics News

April 12, 2017 3:06 AM

Manchin schedules Town Hall meetings in Parkersburg, Hinton

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has scheduled a series of constituent visits around the state over the next two weeks to discuss current state and national issues.

According to the senator's office, they include a Town Hall meeting at West Virginia University in Parkersburg on Wednesday.

He also has scheduled stops Thursday in Charleston, Peterstown and Lindside followed by a Town Hall meeting in Hinton.

Next week, Manchin plans to visit Charleston on Wednesday and Huntington on Friday.

The only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation, Manchin faces re-election next year.

He attended a series of Town Hall meetings about health care in March when congressional Republicans were pushing for repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails 2:09

Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails
Democrats don't shy away from swear words 0:40

Democrats don't shy away from swear words

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos