New Jersey GOP Rep. Lance to hold town hall meeting

New Jersey Republican Rep. Leonard Lance is holding his first town hall since the GOP effort to replace the Affordable Care Act failed.
Lance is set to meet with constituents in his northern New Jersey district on Wednesday. Lance said he opposed the final version of the Republican health care overhaul. The legislation backed by President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan failed to get a vote last month.
Lance's town hall comes as Congress is on its spring recess and as Republicans face the prospects of raucous town hall meetings populated with liberal constituents and activists intent on pushing legislators to leave the law alone.
Unlike some avoiding town halls, Lance faced critical crowds in February when the overhaul was front and center.
