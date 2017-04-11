More Politics News

April 11, 2017 9:44 PM

Hawaii asks full court to hear Trump travel ban appeal

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

Attorneys representing Hawaii in the state's challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban are asking that the full panel of a federal appeals court hear the case.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear the case May 15.

Hawaii's request filed Tuesday notes that the full 15-judge panel of another federal appeals court will hear a similar case challenging the travel ban.

Appeals are typically heard first by a three-judge panel before they are possibly examined by the full panel.

Hawaii argues the case involves a "question of exceptional importance."

The Trump administration is appealing a Hawaii federal judge's ruling blocking the government from suspending new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and halting the U.S. refugee program.

