Lindemuth seeks to clear concerns ahead of confirmation vote

Alaska's attorney general is seeking to calm legislators' concerns about her decision to seek a settlement in a long-running land-access dispute.
Jahna (JON'-uh) Lindemuth has been meeting with lawmakers and is scheduled to face a final confirmation hearing Wednesday, a day before legislators will vote on her nomination.
Her decision to pursue settlement in a dispute over access along a road leading from Copper Center to Klutina Lake has garnered considerable attention. Copper Center is about 100 miles northeast of Valdez.
The case was brought by Ahtna Inc., an Alaska Native regional corporation.
Senate President Pete Kelly says Lindemuth's decision to pursue settlement is problematic.
But Sen. John Coghill says he's been convinced that she and the governor are doing the best they can to look out for Alaska's interests.
