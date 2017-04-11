Colorado lawmakers take up 2 transportation funding bills

Colorado's House and Senate have passed similar draft versions of a $26.8 billion budget that, by law, must be balanced.
To strike that balance, budget-writers, among other things, drastically cut transportation funding in hopes that lawmakers can deliver a short or long-term solution this session.
Two bills being heard Tuesday by Senate committees could deliver that solution. One calls for asking voters for a state sales tax increase to pay for road infrastructure. The other would issue roads bonds without a tax increase.
Colorado's draft budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 cuts new transportation funding to $79 million — well short of the state transportation department's annual maintenance bill, let alone a $9 billion wish list in new construction.
