April 11, 2017 3:42 PM

Colorado lawmakers take up 2 transportation funding bills

By JAMES ANDERSON Associated Press
DENVER

Colorado's House and Senate have passed similar draft versions of a $26.8 billion budget that, by law, must be balanced.

To strike that balance, budget-writers, among other things, drastically cut transportation funding in hopes that lawmakers can deliver a short or long-term solution this session.

Two bills being heard Tuesday by Senate committees could deliver that solution. One calls for asking voters for a state sales tax increase to pay for road infrastructure. The other would issue roads bonds without a tax increase.

Colorado's draft budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 cuts new transportation funding to $79 million — well short of the state transportation department's annual maintenance bill, let alone a $9 billion wish list in new construction.

