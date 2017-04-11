More Politics News

April 11, 2017 2:11 PM

Missouri legislative budgeters disagree on education funding

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The Missouri Senate budget leader is setting up a showdown with the House over some of the state's education expenses.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Brown said Tuesday that he wants to put a break on House plans to provide K-12 schools the full amount of basic aid called for under a state law.

Brown says he wants to wait because the House budget plan depends on a proposal to eliminate a tax break for seniors and disabled renters.

Brown also disagrees with a House decision to cut money for most colleges and universities by about 6.6 percent and slash the University of Missouri System 9 percent. He says that's lopsided.

But Brown and House members both want to undo cuts to school transportation funding proposed by Gov. Eric Greitens.

