Sen. Collins considering gubernatorial bid

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says she's weighing a run for governor and that it's a "hard decision."
The Maine Republican told WGAN-AM on Tuesday that she's looking at where she "can do the most good for the people of Maine."
There has been speculation about the four-term senator's political future, and she was asked on WGAN about her future plans.
Collins said she "truly" doesn't know what she's going to do. She said she'd have to give up seniority she's won over 20 years in the Senate to try to become the state's first female governor. She'd also have to forfeit two years of her term.
