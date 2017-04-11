Missouri House advances looser booze advertising regulations

The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would allow liquor stores and groceries to advertise savings and deals outside of their stores.
The bill was approved Tuesday with a voice vote. The proposal permits liquor stores to advertise with coupons, premiums, prizes and other promotions outside the store. It also allows manufacturers of beer and wine to offer cash rebate coupons.
Under current law, stores selling beer, wine or liquor can only offer discounts in the store, and only manufacturers of hard liquor can offer rebates.
The proposal still needs one more vote before it moves to the Senate.
Supporters say it helps the consumer to know about deals and sales. Critics argued it would hurt smaller stores because they can't afford as many promotions.
