Montana man wrote 'sexual favors' on property tax check

A Montana resident who wrote "sexual favors" in the memo line on a check to pay his property taxes is complaining that the check hasn't been cashed.
Scott Dion, of Havre, says the check for $745.77 was sent to the Hill County Treasurer last November.
Dion tells The Billings Gazette (http://bit.ly/2o0s5Hi) that tax checks he sent in the past with similar memo line notations have been cashed.
Dion's lawyer sent a letter to Hill County Treasurer Sandy Brown, saying that not cashing Dion's check amounts to official misconduct and the treasurer should be prosecuted.
Hill County Attorney Jessica Cole-Hodgkinson declined comment on Dion's situation specifically, though she said in general the county treasurer can't cash a check if it isn't clear what the funds should be applied to.
