More Politics News

April 11, 2017 12:55 PM

Montana man wrote 'sexual favors' on property tax check

The Associated Press
HAVRE, Mont.

A Montana resident who wrote "sexual favors" in the memo line on a check to pay his property taxes is complaining that the check hasn't been cashed.

Scott Dion, of Havre, says the check for $745.77 was sent to the Hill County Treasurer last November.

Dion tells The Billings Gazette (http://bit.ly/2o0s5Hi) that tax checks he sent in the past with similar memo line notations have been cashed.

Dion's lawyer sent a letter to Hill County Treasurer Sandy Brown, saying that not cashing Dion's check amounts to official misconduct and the treasurer should be prosecuted.

Hill County Attorney Jessica Cole-Hodgkinson declined comment on Dion's situation specifically, though she said in general the county treasurer can't cash a check if it isn't clear what the funds should be applied to.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Democrats don't shy away from swear words 0:40

Democrats don't shy away from swear words
McClatchy wins two Pulitzers 1:03

McClatchy wins two Pulitzers

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos