Former US congressman sues Oklahoma nonprofit

A former U.S. congressman is suing an Oklahoma City-based nonprofit, alleging he was fired from his role as CEO and president in retaliation for reporting problems at the charity to the state attorney general's office.
The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2oUMdQn ) reports J.C. Watts abruptly left Feed the Children in November, less than 10 months into his three-year contract. He claims the board of directors terminated him the day after he told them he reported his allegations to the attorney general's office.
The lawsuit alleges Watts went to the attorney general's protection unit in October after attempting to discuss the irregularities with the board on several occasions.
Watts is seeking compensation for financial damages and emotional distress. He also seeks punitive damages.
Feed the Children doesn't comment on pending lawsuits, but says the "alleged issues" raised by Watts are baseless and without merit.
Comments