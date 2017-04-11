Police: Necropsy shows Kansas police dog killed by suspect

Police in Wichita, Kansas, say a post-mortem examination of a police dog shows that he was fatally shot by a suspect later killed by officers.
A police spokeswoman, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, said the March 28 necropsy on the 6-year-old Belgian Malinois named Rooster showed that he was shot in a shoulder by a bullet that hit vital organs and exited the animal on the opposite side.
Police have said officers responding to a domestic disturbance March 18 at a mobile home park surrounded a residence before 25-year-old Kevin Perry walked out with a gun in his waistband. Rooster was sent after the suspect to stop him from re-entering the home. That's when gunfire was exchanged, striking both the dog and the man.
Perry later died at a hospital.
