April 11, 2017 11:18 AM

Emergency contact database bill heads to Gov. Holcomb

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

A bill creating an emergency contact database for those injured in accidents is headed to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk.

The proposal is aimed at enabling law enforcement officers responding to crashes to quickly notify an emergency contact of a death or life-threatening injury.

The Indiana House voted 91-0 Tuesday for final passage of the bill. It cleared the Senate last month.

The measure allows a person to designate one or two emergency contacts through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. It then requires officers to make a good faith attempt to access the database and reach contacts in a "reasonable" amount of time.

If signed into law by Holcomb, the database would need to be operational by mid-2019.

