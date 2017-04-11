More Politics News

April 11, 2017 11:16 AM

Report: Deputy likely died from gunshot wound to back

The Associated Press
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.

A medical examiner's report says an off-duty deputy fatally shot by police in Tennessee likely died from a gunshot wound to the back.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2p1glJo) reports that police fatally shot Deputy Daniel Hendrix last month during an off-duty celebration of his 26th birthday. Police say Hendrix drew his gun, became agitated and refused commands to drop the weapon, leading an officer to fire at him at least four times.

Records show Hendrix, who worked as a corrections deputy for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, had violated the department's excessive force policies three times in two years.

