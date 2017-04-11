More Politics News

April 11, 2017 10:53 AM

Trooper: 1 killed in crash in crash after pursuit of suspect

The Associated Press
FLORENCE JUNCTION, Ariz.

Arizona authorities say one person is dead and another driver hospitalized and in custody following a pursuit and then an apparent wrong-way crash.

The Department of Public Safety says Globe, Miami and Superior police chased an 18-year-old domestic violence assault suspect before breaking off the pursuit about seven miles from where the crash occurred Monday night on U.S. 60 about 40 miles (72.4 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

Trooper Kameron Lee says the suspect's westbound vehicle apparently collided with two others in eastbound lanes.

Lee says a woman driving a second vehicle was killed, her male passenger was injured and a third driver refused medical treatment.

According to Lee, the injured suspect faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage stemming from the crash.

No identities were released.

