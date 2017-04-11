County gets control of former steel site in suburban Detroit

A steel factory that once employed thousands of people near Detroit is in the hands of the Wayne County treasurer after the owner failed to pay more than $3 million in taxes.
McLouth Steel takes up 180 acres along the Detroit River in Trenton. It has been idle for years.
Bruce Babiarz, a spokesman for the county treasurer, says the state of Michigan, Trenton and Wayne County will have an opportunity to buy the property. If they decline, it will be offered at auction.
Trenton Mayor Kyle Stack tells the Detroit Free Press (http://on.freep.com/2oUJ3Mt ) it would be good to transform the land into something that produces tax revenue. Babiarz says a Bay City sugar company uses some of the property to store sugar.
Comments