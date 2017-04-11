More Politics News

April 11, 2017 10:49 AM

Man with outstanding warrant kills himself at police station

The Associated Press
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C.

Authorities say a man wanted on a domestic violence warrant came to a police station in South Carolina with his family and then shot himself as officers approached.

He died a week later.

North Augusta Public Safety Lt. Tim Thornton said no one else was hurt March 31 when Rodney Johnson pulled a gun out of a bag and shot himself in the head.

Thornton told the Aiken Standard (http://bit.ly/2nXdaxL ) that officers approached Johnson after realizing he was wanted for domestic violence and was outside the police station, but he started walking away.

Thornton says officers didn't get within 20 feet of Johnson before he shot himself.

Thornton says investigators ruled the death a suicide and have closed the case.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
McClatchy wins two Pulitzers 1:03

McClatchy wins two Pulitzers
Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school 1:22

Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos