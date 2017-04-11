Man with outstanding warrant kills himself at police station

Authorities say a man wanted on a domestic violence warrant came to a police station in South Carolina with his family and then shot himself as officers approached.
He died a week later.
North Augusta Public Safety Lt. Tim Thornton said no one else was hurt March 31 when Rodney Johnson pulled a gun out of a bag and shot himself in the head.
Thornton told the Aiken Standard (http://bit.ly/2nXdaxL ) that officers approached Johnson after realizing he was wanted for domestic violence and was outside the police station, but he started walking away.
Thornton says officers didn't get within 20 feet of Johnson before he shot himself.
Thornton says investigators ruled the death a suicide and have closed the case.
