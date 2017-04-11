More Politics News

April 11, 2017 9:51 AM

Federal death penalty retrial to stay in Rutland

The Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt.

A federal judge says the upcoming death penalty retrial of the man charged with killing a Vermont supermarket worker in 2000 will be held in Rutland.

In his Monday order, U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford rejected a request by the defense team of Donald Fell to move the trial from Rutland because of extensive pre-trial publicity.

In a separate order, Crawford ruled the jury would be chosen from 3,000 people from across the state.

Fell's second trial for the kidnapping and killing of 53-year-old Terry King, who was abducted when she arrived for work and later killed, is scheduled to start Aug. 21.

The trial was postponed from February.

Fell was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005, but the verdict and sentence were overturned due to juror misconduct.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

