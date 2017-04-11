North Dakota Legislature meets, but skips gavel opening

The North Dakota Legislature is meeting at the Capitol, but will skip the gaveled opening in order to save a legislative day for later.
The House and Senate's time on Tuesday will be spent in conference committees to reconcile differing versions of dozens of bills endorsed in both chambers.
May 1 is the adjournment deadline this session, but lawmakers had hoped to be finished 10 days earlier to give themselves a cushion if they need to react to any continuing declines in state revenue or federal policy changes.
North Dakota's Legislature ended its longest session ever in 2013, when it logged 80 days, which is the constitutional limit. Lawmakers met for more than 20 hours straight on the last day of that session.
