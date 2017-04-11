Washington police department designates safe exchange spaces

A western Washington Police Department will now be making Craigslist transactions safer for residents.
KING-TV reports (http://kng5.tv/2oUlaVca ) the Bellingham Police Department posted a photo of its two new parking spaces outside their building designated as safe exchange locations on Facebook page Tuesday. The police department developed the idea for the areas with Western Washington University intern Arielle Turner.
The department says people are welcome to use the space for child custody exchanges, property exchanges and to buy or sell items online.
Other western Washington police departments that have similar areas include Sedro-Woolley and Seattle.
