More Politics News

April 11, 2017 9:50 AM

Washington police department designates safe exchange spaces

The Associated Press
BELLINGHAM, Wash.

A western Washington Police Department will now be making Craigslist transactions safer for residents.

KING-TV reports (http://kng5.tv/2oUlaVca ) the Bellingham Police Department posted a photo of its two new parking spaces outside their building designated as safe exchange locations on Facebook page Tuesday. The police department developed the idea for the areas with Western Washington University intern Arielle Turner.

The department says people are welcome to use the space for child custody exchanges, property exchanges and to buy or sell items online.

Other western Washington police departments that have similar areas include Sedro-Woolley and Seattle.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
McClatchy wins two Pulitzers 1:03

McClatchy wins two Pulitzers
Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school 1:22

Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos