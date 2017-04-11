More Politics News

April 11, 2017 9:21 AM

Millions donated to Florida politicians amid 2017 session

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Some of the biggest companies involved in battles at the state Capitol showered campaign contributions to the state's political parties and other top politicians in the first few months of the year.

Newly-filed campaign finance reports show that the Republican Party of Florida raised $2.46 million during the first quarter of the year, while a separate GOP campaign committee that raises money for state Senate candidates raised $1.43 million. The Florida Democratic Party raised slightly more than $843,000 during the same period.

The annual session of the Florida Legislature started in early March. That triggered a flow of money from groups either pushing legislation, or seeking to block bills from passing.

Money came from utilities such as Florida Power & Light, companies such as U.S. Sugar and companies in the gambling industry.

