More Politics News

April 11, 2017 9:12 AM

Waiting list expected to grow for Head Start preschool

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

The waiting list for hundreds of Sioux Falls families wanting to enroll their children in early childhood education program is expected to grow longer.

South Dakota is one of six states that doesn't offer funding for preschool, so communities rely on limited federal funds and nonprofit aid. Early Childhood Education coordinator Val Peters told Sioux Falls School Board members Monday night that new federal performance standards require schools to more than double the amount of time children spend in the program. And with no additional funds, Peters says fewer children would be served.

The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2onunnE ) reports the Head Start program currently serves about 400 students in Sioux Falls with hundreds more on the waiting list.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
McClatchy wins two Pulitzers 1:03

McClatchy wins two Pulitzers
Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school 1:22

Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos