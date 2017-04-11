More Politics News

April 11, 2017 7:56 AM

Contaminants found in wells near Naval Air Station Meridian

The Associated Press
MERIDIAN, Miss.

U.S. Navy officials say they plan to test the water in private wells near Naval Air Station Meridian after discovering contaminants in three wells in the area.

The Meridian Star reports (http://bit.ly/2p0NIfo ) that the Navy is asking some nearby residents to test their water as part of its policy.

Navy Capt. Scott Bunnay, Navy Air Station Meridian's commanding officer, said the water will be tested for PFOS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) and AFFF (aqueous film forming foam).

The Meridian newspaper reports that the substances could be present in the soil and or groundwater at Navy sites from previous firefighting instances.

The military installation has scheduled a public meeting about the matter on Thursday.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
McClatchy wins two Pulitzers 1:03

McClatchy wins two Pulitzers
Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school 1:22

Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos