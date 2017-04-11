More Politics News

April 11, 2017 3:48 AM

Democrats: Solid opposition to Trump, but what comes next?

By BILL BARROW Associated Press
ATLANTA

President Donald Trump is a unifying force for Democrats, bringing together disparate factions in opposition to nearly every presidential move.

But solidarity — at least for now — doesn't necessarily add up to a strategy that can help Democrats win more elections after a precipitous slide from power in Congress and around the country.

Several party figures say the biggest challenge is translating opposition to specific Republican policies into a coherent explanation of what Democrats want to do for voters. That includes anti-Trump protesters as well as white working-class voters in the Rust Belt and other presidential battlegrounds.

Losing those kinds of voters helps explain why Republicans hold a commanding majority in the House, the advantage in the Senate and almost two-thirds of state legislatures and governor's offices.

