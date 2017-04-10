More Politics News

April 10, 2017 6:59 PM

Legislators significantly change hog farm liability bill

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Legislation to limit hog farms' liability in lawsuits over animal waste smells has passed the North Carolina House after a significant change.

The House narrowly voted Monday to add language to specify that the legislation would not apply to pending lawsuits. The chamber then passed the bill, sending it to the state Senate.

The legislation limits penalties that a jury or judge could impose against hog farms or other agricultural operations in lawsuits accusing them of creating a nuisance for neighbors. The farms' liability would be limited to the lost property value plaintiffs can prove was the result of the nuisance. The liability couldn't exceed a piece of property's market value.

Some Democrats and Republicans argued during floor debate that the General Assembly would meddle in existing lawsuits without the amendment added Monday.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
McClatchy wins two Pulitzers 1:03

McClatchy wins two Pulitzers
Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school 1:22

Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos