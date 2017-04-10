More Politics News

April 10, 2017 6:45 PM

Lawmakers begin to iron out differences on road funding

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana House and Senate members are working to resolve differences on a plan to boost roads funding for the state's aging infrastructure.

Lawmakers heard testimony Monday but negotiations will continue. The session is expected to end in two weeks.

Bill sponsor Sen. Luke Kenley says the final package will involve "quite a mix" of elements. The Noblesville Republican says some of the changes in the Senate were made to test people's appetite for those proposals.

Much discussion has centered on tolling, the money dedicated toward local roads and whether to send revenue from the gasoline sales tax entirely to roads. Other proposed elements include a 10-cent gasoline tax increase and a diesel tax increase.

Lawmakers estimate that a more than $1 billion increase in yearly infrastructure spending is needed.

