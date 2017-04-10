Panel ties oil-wealth bill to passage of oil, tax measures

A state House committee is seeking to force the Senate into acting on a fiscal plan that includes more than tapping Alaska oil-wealth fund earnings to help close the state's deficit.
The House Finance Committee has added to oil-wealth fund legislation language stating it would only take effect if the Legislature this year passes a broad-based tax and the version of an oil tax and credit bill that passes the House.
Committee Co-chair Paul Seaton says the language shows the House majority's commitment to a full fiscal plan.
But Rep. Lance Pruitt characterized it as a brazen attempt to hold the Senate "hostage."
Senate leaders have urged House approval of structured draws from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings to help pay for government as a large step toward addressing the deficit. They so far have shown little interest in taxes.
