April 10, 2017 5:09 PM

14 states urge appeals court to reinstate travel ban

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Texas, Florida and a dozen other states are urging a San Francisco-based federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

In court documents submitted to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Monday, the states say the ban falls within the president's authority to block foreigners from the U.S. They also reject the argument that it targets Muslims.

The 9th Circuit is considering a ruling by a federal judge in Hawaii that blocked the ban.

Most of the states behind Monday's filing made similar arguments last month to a different appeals court, which is considering a separate travel ban appeal. That appeal seeks to overturn a ruling by a federal judge in Maryland that blocked the ban's prohibition on new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

