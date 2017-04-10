Food trucks to gather this week at Capitol

Food trucks will line up at the state Capitol later this week with vendors offering of a variety of bites for the thousands of hungry workers at the campus.
At least 14 vendors are expected at the lobby day event Thursday, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Olympian reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2o1bMLa ).
The event, which is sponsored by the Washington State Food Truck Association, is expected to draw 2,000 people, according to the Department of Enterprise services. About 7,000 people work on the campus, and scores more visit on any given day, according to DES.
Vendors, which include the Grilled Cheese Experience, Arepa Latin Street Food and Hometown Dogs, will offer up their normal menus, along with "sample bites" for $3.
A Facebook posting from the association says the event is an opportunity for food truck owners to meet lawmakers "and show them we are an important small business industry growing in their communities."
