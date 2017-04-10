Missouri woman admits role in fraudulent marriages

A Missouri woman admitted Monday in federal court that she played a role in a plot to arrange fraudulent marriages to help African nationals circumvent immigration laws.
Thirty-seven-year-old Kakeland Barnes of Kansas City pleaded guilty to a felony conspiracy count contained in an indictment last August.
Three Kansas City co-defendants, including 49-year-old Delmar Dixon, have also pleaded guilty. Dixon admitted he arranged 30 to 40 fraudulent marriages, including his own.
Authorities say Dixon charged the African nationals $1,000 up front for his services, which included providing them U.S. citizen spouses. The African nationals additionally had to pay $500 to the spouse at the time of the wedding and $500 immediately after the wedding.
The African nationals were coached by Dixon on how to make their marriages appear legitimate.
