Police release more details on officer-involved shooting

New Castle County police have released more details on the shooting of a Philadelphia man who died after encounters with police in Pennsylvania and in Delaware.
Authorities said Monday that police went to an apartment March 29 to check on a suspect who reportedly had fled in a stolen car after being injured in an officer-involved shooting with Philadelphia police earlier that day.
Police say 28-year-old Leroy Brown jumped from a third-floor window and ran to the stolen car, accelerating in reverse and pinning a pursuing officer between the front passenger door and body of the vehicle. The car then struck a police cruiser, ejecting the officer.
Police say Brown then drove forward, striking another car, before reversing again and driving toward the officer, who fired a handgun, striking Brown.
Comments